Lynx Investment Advisory Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.