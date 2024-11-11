Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura Securities raised Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

LYFT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $50,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

