Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 8,822,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,087,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after buying an additional 812,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

