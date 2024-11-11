Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 5.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $154.73. 192,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $155.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

