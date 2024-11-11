Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 754.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 7,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

