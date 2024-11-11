Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.52 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $219.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $229.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.20 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

