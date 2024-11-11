Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 72.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

