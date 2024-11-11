Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1) Insider Buys A$52,500.00 in Stock

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1 – Get Free Report) insider David Brudenell purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($34,768.21).

David Brudenell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, David Brudenell acquired 75,000 shares of Live Verdure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($33,774.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Live Verdure Company Profile

Live Verdure Ltd, a health, wellness, and skincare company, engages in the development of range of naturally-based products in Australia. It offers hemp-based food, beauty and nutraceutical products, and skincare products under the 13 Seeds, 8 Seeds, and Edible Beauty Australia brand names through wholesale, distribution, retail, and online channels.

