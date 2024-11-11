Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 722 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in BP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BP by 93.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

BP Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.