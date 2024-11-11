Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 11.5% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $1,999,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 144.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 453,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.