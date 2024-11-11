Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 223,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 293,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad acquired 32,117 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

