Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $18.00. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 91,726 shares.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $467,597 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

