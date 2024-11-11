Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Oppenheimer

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LGND. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $989,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,647.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,560 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $809,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

