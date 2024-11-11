Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 1350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

