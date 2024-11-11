Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $481.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

