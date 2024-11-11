LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on LanzaTech Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 280,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LanzaTech Global by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

