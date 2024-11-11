Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $626.01. 559,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

