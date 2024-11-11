Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.38. 686,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
