Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

