Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.