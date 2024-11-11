Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Earnings Results

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09, reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

KPRX opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

