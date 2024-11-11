Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Keros Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $603,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Get Free Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

