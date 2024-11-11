Kennebec Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $211.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.40 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

