Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $865,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

CRM stock opened at $321.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.43. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.84 and a 52 week high of $322.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total value of $145,115.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,236.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,573 shares of company stock worth $42,319,874 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

