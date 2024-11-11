Kennebec Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

