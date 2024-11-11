Kennebec Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,829.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after buying an additional 813,744 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 761,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,278,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

