Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $194.99 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.