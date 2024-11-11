Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.