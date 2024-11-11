Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE JHG opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

