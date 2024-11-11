Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

