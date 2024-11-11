Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $437,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

URI stock opened at $885.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.23 and a 12 month high of $888.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

