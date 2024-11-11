Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $135.75 on Monday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 222.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 91,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.