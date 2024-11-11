iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.46 and last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 1146236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

