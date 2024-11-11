iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Decreased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW opened at $101.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.67 and a 52-week high of $101.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

