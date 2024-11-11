iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $30.83. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 32,682 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.