iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1999530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 791,123 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 80,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

