iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here's What Happened

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDBGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 595458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 513,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,429,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after purchasing an additional 292,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,880 shares during the period.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

