iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 595458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
