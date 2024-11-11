iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Alaska Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $125.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

