iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $602.61. 557,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.12. The company has a market capitalization of $519.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $440.41 and a twelve month high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

