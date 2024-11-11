iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.66. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 24,873,540 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 430,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 119,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.