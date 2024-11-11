iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI opened at $116.35 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
