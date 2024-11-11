iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

