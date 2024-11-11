IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

