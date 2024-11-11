Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $514.14 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $369.57 and a 1-year high of $514.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

