Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 13,780 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,045,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

