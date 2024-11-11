Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 219.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.