International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.40 and last traded at $214.48. Approximately 379,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,227,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.72.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

