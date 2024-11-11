Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

