Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.20 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

