Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Ajit A. Patel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,373,960.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

