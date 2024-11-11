Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells C$226,200.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00.

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.87.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

